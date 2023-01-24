In less than 24 hours, Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited action spy film Pathaan will release in theatres across the globe and fans are super excited. While the Siddharth Anand film- also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is creating havoc at the box office (they have sold over a million tickets already), a write-up about what’s in the movie is now available on the internet.

Yes, there are spoilers out but we have refrained from mentioning it all – just giving a gist of what’s in store. So if you don’t have the patience to wait 24 hours more – or haven’t booked a Day 1 ticket yet, and want to know some interesting details about the film – then scroll down.

WARNING: SPOILER ALERT – we have tried to keep it to a minimum to ensure your film viewing experience isn’t affected.

As reported by Indian Express, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) has given the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan a 12A rating. Describes as a film about an undercover cop and an ex-con working together “to prevent the release of a deadly synthetic virus”, the film has a running time of 146 minutes. Alongside the rating, the organisation’s website also reveals a few spoilers regarding the film’s plot in reference to its violence, s*x and threats scenes.

Under the category of ‘injury’, the advisory by the BBFC reveals that the audiences will often see the ‘occasional sight of bloody facial injuries and also blood from a gunshot wound’ in the aftermath of violence. Under the category of ‘sex’, the advisory notes that there are ‘moderate sex reference’. However, the description does not indicate which characters are involved in the scenes.

Their spoilers also include a torture scene in the ‘horror and threat’ section. As far as the ‘violence’ in the Shah Rukh Khan film is concerned, the BBFC says, there are “shootings, stabbings, strangling and explosions, as well as stylised hand-to-hand fighting.” The BBFC website indicates that one scene has been cut from the film, but does not share which one has been axed.

In India, Pathaan has received a UA certification from the Central Board of Film Certification. The film has ten cuts including the removal of Deepika Padukone‘s close-up shots and a few dialogue changes. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer hits the screen tomorrow, January 25.

