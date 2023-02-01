We’ll get tired of saying this but truly sky is the limit for Pathaan. The film continues to surprise us at the box office despite almost ending its first week. Shah Rukh Khan starrer has not only achieved massive milestones with its Indian earnings but worldwide as well. As far as the overseas market is concerned, Sultan, 3 Idiots and Dilwale are now discussions of the past. Scroll below for details.

Talking about the box office, it is Aamir Khan led Dangal that holds the title of Highest grossing Bollywood film in the overseas market with earnings of $228 million gross. Interestingly, the superstar has as many 3 films in the Top 5 including Secret Superstar and PK. It is Shah Rukh Khan, who’s the latest entrant in the Top 10 and has left behind as many as 3 films together.

Pathaan has made collections of $27.56 million gross (INR 224 crores gross) in the overseas market till its day 6. And with that, the film has left behind biggies like Sultan ($24.38 million gross), 3 Idiots ($26 million gross) and Dilwale ($26.68 million gross). The film is indeed fast-paced to have achieved such a milestone within 6 days of its release, it is now to be seen where it finally lands among the Highest Bollywood Grossers in the overseas list with its lifetime total. With its entry, the film has pushed Sultan out of the list.

While Dangal ($200 million+) seems to be a tough spot to be achieved, one at least expects the Shah Rukh Khan starrer to rake in earnings above $47.2 million gross to beat PK and enter the Top 5. Let’s wait and watch if that happens!

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles. The film directed by Siddharth Anand is backed by YRF.

