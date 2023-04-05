‘Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ (GHKPM) actor Mridul Kumar said that shows now don’t get much time to win the audience’s love and go off air quickly if they are unable to instantly grab eyeballs.

Mridul has been part of shows such as ‘Na Aana Is Des Laado’, ‘Shastri Sisters’, ‘Left Right Left’, ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’, ‘Nimki Mukhiya‘, ‘Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki’ and ‘Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara’.

“There are so many changes that have come about today. Firstly, with OTT, people have work opportunities and there is quality work that they get to do. The scenario has completely changed and the actors and audience have become aware. People get instant responses about everything. With social media boost, the response is very quick and if people don’t like the shows, within 2-3 months, the show is shut, even on big channels. Earlier, the shows used to run for at least a year. Today, everything is instant and as an actor or a producer you have to stay up to the mark and only then can you survive,” he said.

Talking about his current show GHKPM, he said: “I have worked with the producers in my previous show ‘Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki’, so they had seen my work and auditioned me, and that’s how I got selected. I am playing Omkar in the show and he is one of the main family members. I am playing Virat’s uncle and he is always business-minded and against Sai. He is a bit comic too and has strong viewpoints. People love to hate me after watching me as Omkar.”

Ask him if he relates to his character, and he said: “I am the total opposite of my character. He is completely negative, which is nothing like how I am in real life. As actors, we have to play so many diverse characters and that is the beauty of this profession. Here I am playing someone who is nothing like me.”

The show is doing quite well, talking about what he feels works, he said: “The show had many new faces and the casting is really nice. The story and script are very important. It’s the story of an ordinary girl who is a policeman’s daughter. The story is all about how she fights against the police system and later, gets married and suffers as the people of the house don’t like her. The whole journey of Sai and Virat is something new and the look of the show is very nice.”

Meanwhile, the actor shared that he is very satisfied with the way his career has shaped up. “I am doing fine and doing daily soaps regularly. I am looking forward to doing OTT and films and the hunger is always there to do more work,” he said.

