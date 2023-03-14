Known for her roles in ‘Saathiya’ and ‘Page 3’, actress Sandhya Mridul is playing the role of Jodha Bai in the show ‘Taj-Divided by Blood’. She spoke about how her portrayal of this historical character is going to be different and the role OTT plays in giving actors a chance to reinvent themselves.

Despite the fact that the character she is portraying has been played on screen multiple times, she thinks people will remember her version of Jodha Bai: “Why not? I hope I brought something that only I can bring to the character. I am hoping that up until now, I have resonated with people, and I have tried to bring things authentically, and I hope that I still resonate somewhere and they remember me as Jodha too.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Taj- Divided by blood actress said, “To add to it, every person is unique. I am a different person from other people who have played Jodha. I have my nuances, creativity, spontaneity, personality, way of delivering dialogues, and how I respond to a character. So hopefully, I will bring something out of that authenticity and uniqueness and be Jodha but a different Jodha that people will remember,” she added.

The Taj Divided by blood actress further asserted the importance of OTT and how digital platforms are giving actors a chance to reinvent themselves.

She shared: “I think OTT platforms are the best thing to have happened for actors because they show you that the formula of hero-heroine is over and that characters are important. OTT platforms are creating roles for actors who have not been able to do worthwhile roles and especially selective actors like me who don’t like to do anything and everything and wait for parts that I can chew upon, that I can create something fantastic with, that I can bring something new to and not repeat myself again and again and not be stereotyped.”

“As of now, all three forthcoming projects of mine are completely different from each other. The characters are different people of different ages, looks and languages. So yes, OTT is literally the best thing that has happened for actors like me,” she concluded.

Set in the 16th century, ‘Taj-Divided by Blood’ is about Mughal emperor Akbar and the war of power transfer among his three sons, Salim, Murad, and Daniyal. It features Dharmendra, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Rahul Bose, Zarina Wahab, Sandhya Mridul, and Aashim Gulati.

‘Taj- Divided by Blood’ streams on ZEE5.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Bharti Singh Reveals Her Mom Cleaning Toilets, Having Leftover Food While Facing Extreme Poverty, Says “Their Stale Would Become Our Fresh Food”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News