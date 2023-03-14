Actor-comedian Bharti Singh needs no introduction today. She is a self-made star and an inspiration for millions of women out there. With her hard work and sheer talent, Bharti has come a long way. But the comedian had a very tough childhood. Recently, she made some shocking revelations about her past and it will break your heart. Scroll below to read the details.

Bharti is known for her unapologetic attitude and never shies away from accepting her past. In fact, she is proud of her journey, and we are too proud of her. Recently, during an interview, she revealed that her mom used to clean toilets and revealed how they used to eat other people’s leftover food.

During an interview with ETimes, Bharti Singh bared her heart and recalled how she has seen extreme poverty in her life. The actor-comedian revealed her siblings used to work in a factory and how her mother worked really hard for her children and said she has seen enough poverty and doesn’t want to see it anymore. She said, “I would go and stand near other kids bursting crackers so that others would think I burst them. When my mom would work at people’s homes, I used to sit near the door. She would clean toilets. While leaving, they would give her leftover food. Their stale food would become our fresh food. And that would make our day.”

Bharti revealed that she used to get angry on seeing people wasting food because at that time it was a big deal for them. Talking further about it, she said, “If I used to see people throwing half-eaten apple, I would think that person would get cursed for wasting food. I would even think of picking it up and slicing it in a way that I could it.”

Well, that was quite a heartbreak story but how she has overcome all that and left a mark with her work is so so so inspiring, right? More power to her! Keep slaying Bharti Singh.

