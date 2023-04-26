Singing sensation Halsey and her beau Alev Aydin have decided to part ways after years of a whirlwind romance. The duo, who were together and expressing their love for each other till a few months back, have not revealed the reason yet. However, the singer has even filed for full physical custody of their son

Ashley Nicolette Frangipane, who professionally goes by Halsey, began her singing career at an early age. She garnered attention with her self-released music on social media. In 2014, she signed up with Astralwerks and released her first extended play the following year.

The singer and screenwriter both mutually decided to part ways. As per a report by People, the couple’s split is “amicable”, and they are planning on co-parenting their son, Ender Ridley Aydin, who they welcomed in July 2021. As per the petition filed by the three-time Grammy-nominated singer, she asked the court to determine the parental relationship and provide her full physical custody of her and Aydin’s son. The singer has also requested “reasonable visitation” to be awarded to her ex-partner and joint legal custody split the costs and litigation fees between both parties.

As the news of Halsey’s break-up broke, netizens were upset for the duo’s son. An IG user wrote, “You probably could’ve went ur separate ways b4 bringing a kid into a broken home you. But cool,” while another penned, “This is what happens…maybe stop having babies like they’re accessories and focus on a real relationship.”

A third user also wrote, “Wdym planning to co-parent😂 you have no choice but to co-parent.”

“I feel every unmarried celeb couple who have children together break up,” wrote a fourth one.

Halsey and Alev Aydin were first rumoured to be dating after they were spotted attending a Los Angeles Lakers game in 2019. Despite being private about their relationship, the two shared several mushy Instagram posts. The las one was shared by the singer on Valentine’s Day, in which she could be seen kissing Aydin on the lips.

