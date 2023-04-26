American model and socialite Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous faces in the world. Even though she found success quite early in the modelling world, she has landed in some controversies. Jenner once received criticism on social media after a photo from a fashion shoot showed her posing in a wheelchair.

The Kardashian-Jenner family gained popularity after appearing on the reality TV show Keeping Up with The Kardashians. Over the years, the family made headlines for the ups and downs that occurred in their personal and professional lives.

Back in 2015, Kylie Jenner was seen in various poses and styles, including on the cover, where she sits in a wheelchair with a gold frame. The photo shoot was carried out by Steven Klein for Interview Magazine. While she looked gorgeous in the pictures, her posing in a wheelchair did not go down well with many netizens.

Take a look at the picture below:

Kylie Jenner recent photoshoot in a wheel chair? pic.twitter.com/32Uv7xcDMI — Seerat Shah (@Seeratshah_) December 2, 2015

Soon after the pic was shared on Twitter, one woman tweeted at Jenner: “Wow, being in a wheelchair is so fun and fashionable! #Ableism is the ultimate fashion statement!” while another user wrote of her being upset that Kylie Jenner was using a wheelchair as “a f***ing prop”. “Ableism is not a joke,” she added.

Oh god, I feel a blog post coming raging about Kyle Jenner using a wheelchair as a fucking prop. Ableism is not a joke. — Sarah ♿️ (@fromsarahlex) December 1, 2015

@KylieJenner do you think its funny to make fun of people in a wheel chair ?. your just an attention whore is all . pic.twitter.com/r67FaRj1vX — #CassyLee (@cassy47621835) December 10, 2015

Kylie Jenner’s photoshoot of her in a wheel chair is so disrespectful. It glamorizes physical disabilities, something that shouldn’t be. — miss americana (@summerbrittanyk) December 8, 2015

This picture pisses me off. There’s nothing cute about Kylie Jenner sitting in a wheel chair. https://t.co/YkGdCGQPoY — 🖤alexandria🖤 (@alexann_11) December 7, 2015

The fact that Kylie Jenner posed in a wheel chair makes me cringe. — josé (@cancerbaby831) December 6, 2015

that picture of Kylie Jenner in a wheel chair disgusts me — rachel (@_rachelbachel) December 5, 2015

For the unversed, “Ableism” refers to discrimination in favour of able-bodied people over those who have physical disabilities. While she was bashed for her photo shoot in a wheelchair, Jenner speaks about the side of her life “the public never sees” and her plans for “a quieter future” with the magazine.

“There is [absolutely] a side of me that people don’t know,” she says. “I’m way flashier on Instragram and Snapchat, because I feel like that’s what people want to see… People love fashion. But that’s so not me.”

