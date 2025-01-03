Nosferatu, starring Lily-Rose Depp and Bill Skarsgard, has hit a significant milestone at the domestic box office. The movie has beaten Alien: Romulus and Longlegs’ second Wednesday collections. It has also beaten Downton Abbey’s second Wednesday gross. Scroll below for the deets.

The film is holding strong at the US box office, and it has been battling against several biggies. The gothic horror received positive reviews, and the critics gave it 85%. They said, “Marvelously orchestrated by director Robert Eggers, it is a behemoth of a horror film that is equal parts repulsive and seductive.” The audience gave it 75% on Popcornmeter. It has surpassed Daniel Day-Lewis‘ 2017 movie Phantom Thread, which stands at $47.5 million on Focus Features’ all-time list.

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Nosferatu has crossed its first significant milestone at the US box office. The film has scored an All-Time Top 10 highest-grossing New Year for an R-rated movie position. It collected a solid $5 million on its second Wednesday over just 2,911 theatres. The film dipped around 56.7% from last week when it opened in the theatres on Christmas.

Lily-Rose Depp’s film recorded the biggest second Wednesday for 2024’s R-rated horrors, beating Alien: Romulus’ $1.4 million and Longlegs’ $1.7 million gross. It has also scored the biggest 2nd Wednesday ever for Focus, beating Downton Abbey’s $1.7 million. Thanks to its excellent New Year’s Day collection, the gothic horror crossed the $50 million mark in the US. It has reached a $53.2 million cume at the domestic box office.

Nosferatu collected a modest $3.13 million overseas, taking its global cume to $56.2 million. The gothic horror mystery opened at $21.65 million in the US on December 25 and is running successfully in the theatres.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

