After Christmas, all eyes were on New Year’s Day, and the films experienced good business at the US box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 registered a record number on Wednesday, way higher than the combined collection of the previous two films at the same time. Scroll below for the deets.

Sonic 3 also made news with its release in Italy as it once again trumped Mufasa: The Lion King. The third film in the Sonic series collected a strong $1.4 million on Wednesday, opening day, including previews at the box office in Italy. It has beaten Mufasa’s $641K release day number. The action-adventure movie might earn $4-$6 million 5-day opening weekend. It has, however, been dethroned from the top spot by Mufasa: The Lion King at the domestic box office chart.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando predicts that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is on track to be the highest-grossing movie in the franchise at the US box office. The film has collected 164.7% more than the combined numbers of its predecessors’ second-wednesday collections. Sonic 3 collected a strong $9 million on New Year’s Day, experiencing a drop of only 13.5% from last Wednesday. For the unversed, Sonic Movie 2 collected $2.2 million, and the first film collected $1.2 million.

Sonic 3 has hit a $160.4 million cume at the US box office. The film is reportedly eyeing a $245 million to $270 million domestic run. The film is playing in just 3,761 theatres and is facing films like Moana 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and Wicked.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 debuted at the overseas box office with a strong $74 million and is slowly spreading across various international markets. Adding the overseas gross to the $160.50 million US cume, the film has collected $234.5 million worldwide. It will probably cross the $250 million mark over this weekend. The film had a spectacular opening, with a $60.1 million collection, beating Mufasa: The Lion King.

The film helped Keanu Reeves achieve a new milestone in his career at the US box office. Because of the film’s latest collection, the John Wick star has reached the $3 billion mark at the domestic box office. Sonic the Hedgehog 3, also featuring Keanu Reeves as the antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, was released in the theatres on December 20.

