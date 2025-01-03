Mufasa: The Lion King enters the New Year with a bang after grossing solid numbers on New Year’s Day and has been at the top of the US box office chart for the past few days. It has finally beaten Sonic the Hedgehog 3 and surpassed its predecessor’s second Wednesday collection. Scroll below for the deets.

Recently, India emerged as the sixth highest-grossing market for the Disney flick. It opened at $4.7 million and has now reached a $12.28 million gross at the Indian box office. India has surpassed China, as in China, the film has reached a $11.7 million cume. The other top five places include France with its $21.03 million cume, followed by the UK’s $15.8 million, Mexico’s $15.5 million, Italy’s $14.1 million, and Germany’s $13.5 million.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King topped the box office chart on Wednesday, New Year’s Day, with its strong $10.3 million gross. It has registered the biggest 2nd Wednesday of The Lion King’s franchise ever with a drop of 29.9% from last Wednesday, Christmas Day. The Lion King collected $8.8 million on its 2nd Wednesday.

Mufasa has hit a $138.5 cume at the US box office. It is slowly establishing stronger legs and the film is trending all over. This will indeed boost the film’s collections. It is eyeing a $230-$260 million run in the US, which is still way lower than its predecessor.

Mufasa: The Lion King has been once again beaten by Sonic the Hedgehog 3 as the film opened in Italy on Wednesday. It collected more than twice the Disney feature’s release day collection. However, the movie has so far collected $214.3 million overseas, and allied with the domestic cume, Mufasa has reached $352.86 million worldwide.

The film revolves around Mufasa, a lost and alone cub who meets a sympathetic lion named Taka, the heir to a royal bloodline. The chance meeting sets in motion an expansive journey of a group of misfits searching for their destiny.

Mufasa: The Lion King was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Sonic The Hedgehog 3 Box Office (Italy): Trumps Mufasa: The Lion King’s Opening Day Number With Its 2X More Collection

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News