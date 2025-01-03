Timothee Chalamet is indeed one of the most versatile actors of the present generation. The actor’s musical biopic, A Complete Unknown, is on its way to entering the top 20 highest-grossing musical biopics of all time at the US box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Bob Dylan biopic was released on Christmas along with Nosferatu. The musical biopic might not have made it to the domestic top 5 chart, but it is garnering a lot of praise and has received multiple nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards. The American Film Institute and the National Board of Review have named it one of the top ten films of 2024. It has reportedly surpassed Get On Up’s collections.

It was based on the life of singer James Brown and was directed by Tate Taylor. The movie was released in 2014 and featured Chadwick Boseman in the lead role, along with Nelsan Ellis, Dan Aykroyd, Viola Davis, Craig Robinson, and Octavia Spencer in supporting roles. Get on Up collected a total of $30.7 million at the US box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Timothee Chalamet’s movie A Complete Unknown surpassed Chadwick’s movie as the #21 highest-grossing musical biopic of all time at the US box office.

According to the report, the musical biopic collected a strong $3.2 million on the second Wednesday of New Year’s Day. However, it dropped 56.1% from last Wednesday, Christmas Day, when it opened in the theatres. The film has hit a $31.7 million cume in the United States.

A Complete Unknown will surpass The Doors biopic’s $34.4 million as the #20 highest-grossing musical biopic ever in the United States. The film will also beat Poor Things‘ $34.6 million run as Searchlight’s 2nd highest-grossing release ever in the US and in less than two weeks. The movie has been awarded an A on CinemaScore.

A Complete Unknown, also starring Edward Norton, Elle Fanning, Monica Barbaro, Boyd Holbrook, Dan Fogler, Norbert Leo Butz, and Scoot McNairy, was released on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

