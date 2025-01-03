Ridley Scott’s film Gladiator II might not be grabbing the spotlight like its fellow release, Wicked, but it is still going pretty solid at the US box office despite being available on digital platforms. It has scored more than what Deadpool and Wolverine collected on its sixth Wednesday. Scroll below for the deets.

Deadpool & Wolverine was released in July 2024 and is the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. It became 2024’s second highest-grossing movie, only below Inside Out 2. It was the only MCU movie to be released last year and featured Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles. Meanwhile, the Gladiator sequel has been making records. It became the directors’ biggest overseas opening weekend and Denzel Washington’s career highest-grossing movie.

Gladiator II has now collected more than what Deadpool & Wolverine collected on their sixth Wednesday. The film registered the biggest sixth Wednesday of 2024 for R-rated films with its strong $1 million gross on New Year’s Day. The MCU movie collected $888K on its sixth Wednesday, and this collection by Scott’s film is more remarkable because the film is already available online and lost 537 theatres last Friday owing to new releases.

Gladiator II is also facing multiple big and PG movies at the theatres compared to Deadpool & Wolverine. The sequel has hit a $165.5 million cume in the United States. It is reportedly eyeing a $175 million run at the domestic box office. The movie is around $6 million away from crossing Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ domestic haul of $171.1 million.

Ridley Scott’s directorial collected $272.1 million overseas, and allied to the $165.5 million domestic cume, Gladiator’s sequel has hit a $437.6 million cume at the worldwide box office. The film had a reported budget of $200-$310 million. The movie has received two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards: Cinematic and Box Office Achievement and Best Supporting Actor Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II was released on November 22 and is running in the theatres. It is also available online.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King Box Office (North America): Scores Biggest 2nd Wednesday Ever In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News