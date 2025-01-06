Wicked is rolling at the box office in the United States as it hits the $450 million mark. Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film faced one of the biggest drops since its theatrical release, despite that the musical fantasy has surpassed Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises as the 29th highest-grossing film ever in the US. Scroll below for the deets.

Nolan’s film was released in 2012. It starred Christian Bale as Batman and Tom Hardy as Bane. The ensemble cast included Anne Hathaway, Gary Oldman, Morgan Freeman, Marion Cotillard, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Michael Caine in crucial roles. It is reportedly the highest-grossing Batman film to date. The movie earned $448.1 million in the United States and $666.8 million overseas, bringing its global total to $1.11 billion.

According to the latest report by Luiz Fernando, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s film crossed the $450 million mark at the US box office. Wicked collected a solid $10.2 million on its seventh three-day weekend and experienced the biggest drop from last weekend. It has dipped 48.4% from last weekend and gained 110 theatres due to the digital release holding it back. The film is #5 on the domestic box office list this weekend. The numbers can change after the weekend actuals are in.

The musical fantasy has hit a $450.8 million cume in the United States, surpassing Shrek 2’s $444.9 million domestic haul and The Dark Knight Rises’ $448.1 million US total to become the #29 highest-grossing film ever. It has entered the All-Time Top 30 list at the US box office.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Wicked has hit a $230.5 million cume overseas. Allied to the domestic cume, the musical fantasy’s worldwide haul stands at $681.25 million. It is the 6th highest-grossing film of 2024 and only behind Dune 2’s $714.4 million worldwide total. Meanwhile, the film is expected to earn $470 million in its domestic run.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s musical fantasy Wicked, which was released in theatres on December 20, has won the 2025 Golden Globes Award for Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

