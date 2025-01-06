Unni Mukundan starrer Marco has been raging at the box office every single day and the film after crossing half century, stands at a total collection of 51.85 crore in 17 days. This is a remarkable and the actor might deliver the last Malayalam hit of 2024.

Budget & Profit

The action thriller has been mounted on a budget of 30 crore and has earned 51.85 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 21.8 crore and registering 72.67% return on investments.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 17

On the 17th day, January 5, the third Sunday, Marco earned a whopping 3.1 crore at the box office. This was a jump of almost 12% from the previous day, the third Saturday, when the film earned 2.75 crore. The third weekend of the film brought 7.95 crore at the box office.

Only 8.2 Crore Away To Become Hit

Unni Mukundan‘s film is now only 8.2 crore away from earning a hit tag at the box office, and it might earn the status by the end of week 3 at the box office.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films

Currently, Marco is the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 and is 12.2 crore away from becoming the fifth highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2024 at the box office, surpassing Ajayante Randam Moshanam’s 64 crore at the box office.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the Malayalam action thriller at the box office in 12 days.

Week 1: 27.6 crore

Week 2: 16.3 crore

Day 15: 2.1 crore

Day 16: 2.75 crore

Day 17: 3.1 crore

Total: 51.85 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

