Bollywood star Emraan Hashmi is one of the industry’s most talented and versatile actors. Emran has nailed all his roles, from romantic to negative. Let’s revisit the time when Emraan Hashmi shared his experience working with Salman Khan and remembered his first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. Read on.

In a conversation with Lallantop, Emraan opened up on his experience of working with his Tiger 3 co-star Salman Khan. He shared, “We are not friends, but we have mutual respect. When we were shooting together, sitting together on the sets, it felt like I was talking to a friend.”

“He is a lot more senior than me but we both have grown around the same neighbourhood of Bandra, we also talk about fitness. It is easy to converse with me, there are times when you feel a certain kind of ease with some people, I felt that way with Salman,” the actor continued.

“I’d say he has his own schedule. He has his own timing and his schedule, but he is one of the best to work with. He is very fond of me, I am very fond of him,” Emraan Hashmi added. During the same interview, the Jannat actor also recalled his first encounter with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Murder.

He said, “So, I hadn’t actually met him. I was inside giving my shot, and he waved to me, and showed me a ‘thumbs-up’ sign and said something like, ‘You are doing well.’ I don’t know if he had seen Footpath (a 2003 film), but that was very encouraging for me, because I am a very big SRK fan, and that’s how my first meeting with Shah Rukh Khan was.”

