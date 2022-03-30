Bridgerton 2 continues the reign of the period-drama series on Netflix. Fans were delighted by the second season of the streaming giant’s one of the most popular series. It is based on the books written by Julia Quinn. While the first season of the steamy drama featured Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset and Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton.

After becoming massively successful, the show was revived for season two, which premiered on 25th March. The show saw some new faces like Jonathan Bailey as Viscount Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma. Unlike the first instalment, the second one had much less intimate scenes.

However, much like the first part, Bridgerton 2 became a massive success, and as per The Hollywood Reporter, the Netflix drama has already logged 193 million hours of viewing time worldwide. It is the most any English series on the streaming giant has garnered in under the first 3 days.

Moreover, Bridgerton 2 is also in the top 10 in 92 of the 93 countries where rankings are tracked by Netflix, with Japan being the only exception. As per the report, the second season had the second-highest opening weekend total of all series by the streaming service. Money Heist’s season 5 is at the number one position.

The first season of the Regency romance drama became a breakout hit, with 625 million hours viewed in 28 days. This record was broken by South Korea’s Squid Game, which became the most-watched non-English series, garnering 1.6 billion hours.

Bridgerton 2 is produced by Shonda Rhimes, and other than Jonathan Bailey and Simon Ashley, the series stars Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Bessie Carter, Nicola Coughlan, Phoebe Dynevor, Julie Andrews, and many more talented stars. The second season also has eight episodes. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

