There are a lot of mysteries that are hanging around season 2 of Netflix’s massively hit costume drama Bridgerton. The show returns to the streaming giant with a new season this week. But before we get into the groove with a new Royal and his matchmaking expedition, how can we forget the aura Regé-Jean Page has left behind. The actor announced that he won’t be a part of the new season and broke many hearts. But the question is where is his Simon then.

Advertisement

Bridgerton season 1 aired on Netflix in December of 2020. The period drama soon broke many viewership records and gave Netflix the confidence to explore the royals one by one more. The first season made Regé a massive star and his fan following increased like a rage. He played the fan favourite Simon, but won’t be a part of the new season.

Advertisement

But the question is, where is Simon aka Regé-Jean Page exactly during the events of the Bridgerton season 2? Producer Van Dusen is now opening up about the same and at least solving one mystery for us before we sit to binge-watch the new season.

The second season of Bridgerton is based on author Julia Quinn’s second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me. It will now focus on eldest son Anthony played by Jonathan Bailey as he looks for a wife. Van Dusen as per Screenrant spoke about Regé-Jean Page’s whereabouts during this storyline.

Van said, “We do reference Simon. In the very first scene of Season 2, Daphne mentions she left her husband and baby at home [to be there for Eloise’s debut]. Unfortunately, it didn’t work out in terms of Regé-Jean Page being a part of the second season, but he will always be Bridgerton‘s Duke. He’s not going anywhere in the world of the show. And just because we don’t see him, it doesn’t mean that he’s not there.”

Bridgerton 2 Hits Netflix on March 25. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: House Of The Dragon: George R.R. Martin Reveals We Will Get The Release Date Soon & Fans Cannot Wait Anymore

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube