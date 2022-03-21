Bridgerton 2 is just around the corner for its big release, and the latest report states that Netflix decided to tone down its s*x scenes. We all remember the highly intimate scenes in the first season, primarily between Phoebe Dynevor’s Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page’s The Duke Of Hastings.

It was also announced that sadly Page won’t reprise his role for the second season. However, fans can be expected Phoebe to appear in it. Other than her, Jonathan Bailey, Nicola Coughlan, Simone Ashley, Adjoa Andoh, Luke Newton, and many more talented stars are confirmed to be in it.

Now, according to The Sun, Bridgerton 2 will have much fewer s*x scenes as compared to the first part. The intimate scenes will mainly revolve around Jonathan Bailey’s Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley’s Kate Sharma. The trailer already showed some racy parts of the series. However, Netflix has decided to tone some of it down.

“Devotees who loved the racy show’s first helping were probably hoping the follow-up would contain more s*x, not less,” an insider said to the news portal while talking about Bridgerton 2. “Most of the bedroom scenes were previously supplied by Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean Page as her husband, the Duke of Hastings,” they added.

“But he doesn’t appear in series two, and she is more of a background character,” the insider continued. “Now all the romance revolves around Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan, and new character Kate Sharma, played by Simone. But their lust never progresses beyond flirtation, and a nearly k*ss,” they further added.

It is also being said that despite the toned-down s*x scenes in Bridgerton 2, the series will still be as much fun as the first season was. As per some reports, Netflix has renewed the show for two more seasons, meaning fans can expect seasons 3 and 4 as well.

