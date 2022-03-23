While are there are too many things to be excited about, the anticipation for HBO’s House Of The Dragon is unique. The show sets itself before the events of the most iconic show in the history of world TV, Game Of Thrones. Written by George R.R. Martin and helmed by Battle Of Bastards fame Miguel Sapochnik, the show has been in the making throughout the pandemic and is now in post-production as confirmed by the makers. But when is it releasing?

House Of The Dragon based on Martin’s work stars Paddy Considine, Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Steve Toussaint in the pivotal parts. The show scales the history of the Targaryens, some hundreds of years before Game Of Thrones. While it will tell us the story of the people with dragons, it will lead to the Targaryen Civil War popularly known as the Dance Of The Dragons.

Turns out the makers are swiftly moving towards the completion of work on House Of The Dragons and might just give us a release date ending our curiosity soon. It isn’t us speculating but the man himself, George R.R. Martin has confirmed it. Read on to know everything you should.

George R.R. Martin took to his Not A Blog to talk about every single thing he is working on. He revealed releasing two books soon and also acknowledged the wait for Winds Of Winter. The author then went on to talk about the TV shows he is a part of. Talking about House Of The Dragon, he revealed we will get the release date soon.

George R.R. Martin wrote, “Many of you reading this are fantasy fans, I know. Waiting for WINDS OF WINTER, I know, I know… but looking forward to the new TV shows as well. RINGS OF POWER on September 2, and HOUSE OF THE DRAGON on… well, you will know soon. It’s only March, though. What should you watch in the meanwhile? I recommend THE LAST KINGDOM, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Saxon tales of Uhtred son of Uhtred. The new season just went up, and Parris and I gulped it down in two days.”

