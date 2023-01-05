Singer Katy Perry enjoys a loyal fanbase and she always stays relevant. The pop star had many hits dominate the charts and her insane performance outfits never failed to grab attention. Be it her costumes, hair, or even her relationships, she always finds a way to keep people talking about her.

Once, Perry, the popular pop star was asked to rate her lovers on their bedroom performance. For the unversed, the singer has dated stars like Orlando Bloom and John Mayer. Once during a conversation with the actor–host James Corden on Youtube, the singer revealed which of her exes was best in bed. Scroll down to read.

According to a report in Dailymail, Th Roar hitmaker once revealed which of her exes was best in bed while talking to host James Corden. The singer started the list from the bottom, naming DJ Diplo as her least favourite bedroom partner, after dating him briefly in 2014. She gave the silver medal to Orlando Bloom and called John Mayer the best partner in bed. Notably, Perry and John were in an on -and -off relationship for a year.

During the similar conversation, the singer said, “They all are amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!” The singer also revealed one celebrity she wishes she’d gotten in the sack, telling the host she thinks singer Josh Gorban -” the one that got away.”

How Katy Perry met Orlando Bloom?

Apparently, Katy Perry who gave a silver medal to Bloom based on his bedroom performance is now engaged to him. The two met first while fighting over a burger in 2016. The duo got engaged in 2019 and welcomed their daughter in 2020. Katy was married to Russell Brand in 2010 but they parted ways in the year 2012.

