Miley Cyrus just turned 30, making all the fans, who used to watch her, Selena Gomez, and other celebs appear on their favourite Disney shows feel old. Throughout the span of her successful career, Cyrus has faced many controversies and received backlash. She has also been involved in an alleged feud with other A-listers.

Not just that but the Hannah Montana star has had many iconic moments that her fans won’t ever forget. This includes the time when she and Katy Perry shared a kiss. While the moment remains unforgettable, what the Dark Horse singer said about it once, is something we cannot forget either.

Back in 2014, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry stirred controversy after sharing a kiss on the red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards. Photos and videos of the moment went viral all over. Later on, the Last Friday Night singer talked about and seemingly shaded Cyrus.

During an appearance on the talk show Sunrise that same year, Katy Perry addressed her kiss with Miley Cyrus. “I just walked up to her to give her like a friendly girly kiss, you know, as girls do,” Perry said. She added, “and then she like tried to move her head and go deeper, and I pulled away.”

Miley Cyrus & Katy Perry on the kiss cam last night #BANGERZTour 💋 pic.twitter.com/NF06DuCG6E — life of a blonde (@lifeofablondee) February 23, 2014

“God knows where that tongue has been,” Katy joked and continued, “We don’t know! That tongue is so infamous!” It seems like Perry kissed a girl and didn’t like it (pun intended). Meanwhile, currently, the former Disney star is making due to her family drama.

Previously it was announced that Miley Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and mother Tish, have called it quits. Soon after, reports came in that Billy is engaged to singer Firerose. Meanwhile, Katy Perry is rumoured to be planning a big comeback after releasing her latest album, Smile, in 2020.

