Salman Khan’s forthcoming war film Maatrubhumi has gone through some changes in a short span of time. This includes extensive reshoots and a title change. It was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, as the film chronicles the standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley that took place in 2020. Let’s examine if the changes will hurt the film or not.

Salman Khan’s Film Underwent A Title Change

Battle of Galwan chronicles the 2020 Indo-China clash in the Galwan Valley. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and stars Salman Khan as Colonel B. Santosh Babu. As per NDTV, the character is based on a real Army officer who was martyred during the clash. However, fans got to know in March this year that the film is now called Maatrubhumi—May War Rest in Peace.

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Besides the title change, the film was also postponed from its original April 17 release date. It will now be released in August. These are merely peripheral changes. A Hindustan Times report suggests the film was extensively reshot and that the makers also removed any references to China.

This is because India-China relations have improved lately. The result is a film that’s neither in the realm of fiction nor in the realm of fact.

Maatrubhumi’s Identity Crisis

All these last-minute demands have made the film it wasn’t supposed to be. The makers had to add songs and romantic scenes to ensure that the film got a proper release. But the question is, will all these changes hamper its box-office prospects? It’s clear that people love watching war movies. Border 2’s success is a recent example of that.

But if a film claims to be based on a real event, then expectations change. However, the tricky thing with Maatrubhumi is that the makers are now ensuring it doesn’t take names. This will affect the story’s soul and the final product.

We will get a clear picture of all the changes once the film is out. But if the makers are trying to present it as a fictional tale because of the circumstances, it might confuse the audience. The reshoots and title change already suggest that the makers had to pivot away from the original vision. This might hamper the viewing experience for the audience going into the theater expecting a film based on the actual battle of Galwan.

The film is an example of how rapidly changing geopolitics can hamper projects. The war strained relations between India and China and was followed by the banning of several Chinese apps, including TikTok, according to the BBC. But lately, the situation has improved. This, in a way, wasn’t good news for the film, as the makers are at a crossroads where they can’t completely take sides or mention China.

Fans will have to wait and hope that the film’s quality remains intact. It’s also a litmus test for both Salman and director Apoorva Lakhia, as neither has tasted commercial success in a while. Maatrubhumi is produced under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

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