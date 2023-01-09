Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel are two male Hollywood superstars who enjoy a massive fan following. Both the actors collaborated for one of the most successful films Fast and Furious and their camaraderie was loved by all. But the sad part is they aren’t pals in real life.

Johnson and Diesel haven’t seen eye-to-eye for years now. Once Diesel invited Rock aka Dwayne Johnson to return to the Fast and Furious franchise but the latter firmly declined the offer. In fact, Johnson had accused Vin Diesel of manipulation by bringing children and Paul Walker, the late actor who was one of the lead actors. Scroll down to know the timeline of their rocky friendship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to an Indian Express report, Vin Diesel once shared a still of their characters from The Fate of Furious on Instagram and told his “little brother” Dwayne Johnson that “the time has come”. He added that he promised Pablo (Paul Walker) that he would make the best Fast and Furious Finale. He further wrote, “I say this out of love… but you must show up, do not leave the franchise idle you have a very important role to play.”

However, Rock aka Dwayne Johnson remained firm on his words and revealed that he wouldn’t return to the franchise. During an interview, Dwayne Johnson said, “I told him directly that I would not return to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and will always root for the franchise to be successful, but there are no chances that I would return to the franchise.”

The Fast and Furious actor Dwayne Johnson also revealed that he wasn’t happy at all with the public post of Diesel on Instagram, the actor called it a manipulation since Vin Diesel’s mentioned Paul Walker’s death.

What really happened between the two?

The exact reason is still unknown. But the rumours of differences between the two sparked when Dwayne Johnson shared a revealing post on Instagram in the year 2016 and their feud became public.

In a now-deleted post, the actor had called his male co-star candy a**es. Later, in an interview Diesel said the enmity between the two stars was because of the tough love he was giving to Johnson to bring out the best performance. Now, only they two know what’s the reason but we will not see Dwayne Johnson in the Fast and Furious franchise – That’s final!

For more such Hollywood throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: ‘Batman’ Ben Affleck Once Got Very Candid About Quitting DCU, Revealed He Wasn’t Happy: “Some Really Shitty Things, Awful Things Happened”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News