Euphoria star Jacob Elordi got candid about his career in his latest interview From being almost broke to finding fame overnight, the actor has spilled beans on everything. For the unversed, Elordi, who plays the role of Nate Jacobs in the hit HBO series, starring Zendaya, garnered huge fame after his role.

Before that, he had appeared in a few films, most notably, The Kissing Booth series, alongside Joey King. The actor also had a minor role in Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas starrer Deep Water. Now, Jacob is on the path to becoming one of the leading stars of Hollywood.

But there was a time when Jacob Elordi almost went broke. While speaking with GQ, the actor revealed his financial struggles before finding Euphoria. “I wasn’t booking jobs, I think I had – I don’t know, $400 or $800 left in my bank account – and Euphoria was my last audition before I went home for a little while to make some money and recuperate,” Jacob said.

The 2 Hearts actor also revealed that his fame after appearing in The Kissing Booth made him consider quitting acting. Jacob Elordi said that his” brain went through the f*cking wringer.” The Euphoria star added, “It felt like, all of a sudden, I was a poster,” he said. “Like I was a billboard. It felt like I was for sale. … Like, I wasn’t sure if I was genuine.”

Well, it is a good thing that he decided to stick with this career. Jacob also revealed how when he was younger, he was called gay for pursuing acting. Previously, Jacob hit the headlines over his statement on the n*dity in the Zendaya starrer.

Jacob Elordi defended it and said, “On Euphoria, it comes with the territory of the character” as Nate Jacobs is “an ultra-masculine, macho jock, so those guys, I think, tend to get around pretty shirtless, so it’s sort of okay.”

