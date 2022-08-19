BTS Jin reportedly got kicked out of the company he just joined as an intern. For the unversed, Kim Seok-jin recently collaborated with MapleStory. For that, the singer took a job at the company Nexon, which has released a version of that game. It was said that the Bangtan Boys member took a job as a game planner for the company.

Advertisement

It is common for the group, which also consists of Suga, Jimin, V, RM, J Hope, and Jungkook, to collaborate with different brands. As a group or individually, they have worked with Mcdonald’s, Louis Vuitton, Samsung, and more.

Advertisement

This time BTS member Jin has joined the mobile game. However, as per a new report, it turns out that the singer has been “kicked out” of the company over salary negotiations. Seok-jin, while replying to a comment by a fan on Weverse, revealed, “I got kicked out because I failed to negotiate my yearly salary. because I asked for as much as bighit.”

His journey about joining the company had been captured in a two-part series starring Jin. It showed the singer preparing to give an interview for the job and accepting the offer. The YouTube series also showed the BTS member preparing for a presentation.

While talking about the Kpop group, currently, the band is on a break and is focusing on their solo careers. Rumours arose that the hiatus was decided after rifts between the seven members. As per some sources, a few members complained about their leader, RM’s dominating nature.

The report also suggested that the other BTS members, especially V, Jungkook, and J-Hope feel that they are more popular than their leader and want to be second to none. Some even said that the group is breaking up but those rumours were shut down.

Must Read: Andrew Garfield’s Pic Flaunting His Washboard Abs & Bulging Biceps From Latest Vacay Goes Viral, Fans Call Him “Daddy”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram