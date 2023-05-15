The South Korean boy band BTS is one of the most popular K-Pop groups in the world. With their quirky dance and chart-bursting songs, the band has etched their names in the hearts of their millions of fans. The band’s members never fail to go viral with whatever they post online. Well, they are now the talk of the town, not for something they posted but a fan edit that will win your hearts.

The band began its journey in 2013 with its seven members: RM, Jin ,Jinmin, Jungkook, V, J-hope and Suga. Since their inception, the band has won many accolades and even bagged five Grammy nominations.

Owing to BTS’ popularity, its fan ARMY often share funny edited clips of the band. When it comes to their desi fans, they like watching BTS members dance to some Bollywood numbers. After shaking a leg on Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s tracks, a new video saw BTS members grooving to Shah Rukh Khan’s soundtrack from the 2000 film Mohabbatein.

The viral clip begins with Jungkook playing some indie drums, V playing a violin and Jimin showing off some ace dance moves. As the video moves forward, Jin opening his mouth perfectly placed with an alaap steals the show. Shared by @btsboys_.7, watch the video here.

The video has so far garnered over 3.4 million views and 6.16 lakh likes. Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote, “Someone give the editor and Oscar alreadyyy,” while another wrote, “The dopamine I needed today.”

As fans loved Jin‘s part in the clip, one wrote, “Now that’s called the best high note in the entire industry.” A fourth user commented, “No, I laughed at tae’s part Chan Chan Chan.”

“Everything was fine until armys learn how to edit videos,” wrote a fifth one.

