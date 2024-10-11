Despite the underwhelming performance of Joker: Folie à Deux, the allure of DC’s Clown Prince of Crime remains steadfast. The Joker transcends the role of a mere superhero; he is a cultural phenomenon that embodies chaos, unpredictability, and profound psychological complexity, continually drawing audiences back for more.

Fans have long grappled with the film’s tenuous grip on reality, questioning the reliability of Arthur Fleck’s story. The movie expertly navigates the blurred lines between illusion and reality. Unburdened by the constraints of fitting into a larger cinematic universe or adhering strictly to comic book lore, Joker delves into the fractured psyche of its protagonist. It draws inspiration from classic narratives like The Killing Joke, which offers a psychological exploration that twists the Joker’s origins into a tale of uncertainty.

One of the most unsettling aspects of the film is Arthur’s imagined relationship with Sophie, which intricately blends delusion and reality until the distinction disappears completely. Their initial meeting in the elevator seems innocent enough, sparking an obsession in Arthur that drives him to stalk her and create a romantic narrative in his mind. In stark contrast, Sophie feels genuine fear of him due to his deteriorating mental state.

Arthur’s journey during the trial in Joker: Folie à Deux paints a tragic picture of his brief interactions. AA pivotal moment occurs in Arthur’s vivid daydream, where he imagines being invited as a guest on the Murray Franklin show. In this fantasy, he basks in the warmth of Murray’s attention. Arthur views him not merely as a TV host but as a surrogate father figure. This reflects Arthur’s deep-seated longing for validation. He believes that appearing on Franklin’s show would finally grant him the recognition he craves. However, the harsh reality hits when Murray ridicules Arthur’s failed stand-up routine, igniting his violent outbursts.

Additionally, Arthur’s psychological journey in Joker is closely tied to the Pseudobulbar effect, which causes a disconnect between one’s emotional expressions and internal feelings. His uncontrollable laughter becomes a central theme in the film, particularly during stressful moments, and is likely linked to trauma, possibly from a childhood head injury. These involuntary bursts of laughter often emerge at the most inappropriate times, such as during his disastrous comedy act or while riding a bus. However, these outbursts tend to vanish as he evolves into the confident persona of the Joker. This transformation suggests that his laughter may not be solely medical but could also be psychosomatic.

Finally, the second chapter of Joker: Folie à Deux explores the deeper meaning behind the character of the Joker. As Prosecutor Harvey Dent seeks to impose a penalty on Arthur, his defense attorney argues that Arthur Fleck and the Joker are distinct personalities, implying that Arthur lacked control over his actions. Yet, the film ultimately reveals a more intricate truth about the nature of his character.

As Lady Gaga‘s character is associated with Joker’s persona, this pushes Arthur to embrace his Joker self throughout the movie entirely. By the end, he finally confesses that Joker isn’t a split personality or an extension of his mental illness; instead, he is a mask he willingly chose to wear. This admission recontextualizes the events of Joker, forcing Arthur to rethink his transformation into Joker.

