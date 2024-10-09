Nicole Kidman is Hollywood’s icon who has built an impressive net worth through her acclaimed roles and smart business ventures. With her career spanning over three decades, the actress has been popularly known for her unforgettable performances in Moulin Rouge!, Big Little Lies, and The Hours. Recently, Kidman has been in the headlines for her portrayal of famous mystery novelist, Greer Garrison Winbury in Netflix’s mini-series, The Perfect Couple.

The Australian actress, producer, and philanthropist is estimated to have a net worth of $250 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Kidman rose to fame with a breakthrough role in films like Dead Calm and Days of Thunder, but her role in To Die For was what truly made her Hollywood’s most respected actress. In recent years, the actress has shown her acting skills in television, earning accolades for her work in The Undoing and Big Little Lies. For the first season of Big Little Lies, Kidman earned $250,000 per episode and $1 million per episode for the second season.

Over the years, Kidman has been consistently ranked as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world. She earned around $22 million within a year for her various projects including a $10 million payday for Netflix’s The Prom and $1 million per episode for HBO’s The Undoing. Kidman’s net worth is largely due to her acting salaries which include more than $350 million, excluding the endorsements.

The Emmy and Golden Globe award winner’s personal life was also very much in talks. She married A-list actor, Tom Cruise in 1990, however, the former couple parted ways in 2001. They share two adopted children. Eventually, Kidman found her soulmate in 2005, when she met Keith Urban. The couple got married in 2005 and has two daughters.

Reflecting on Kidman’s hefty paychecks from her acting projects, she earned $200,000 in Days of Thunder, $250,000 in Far and Away, and $500,000 for My Life. Quickly, her salary jumped to millions as she took $2 million for her role in To Die For and $2.5 million for Batman Forever. Her salary kept flourishing as Kidman earned $7 million for Moulin Rouge and a whopping check of $15 million for Cold Mountain, The Interpreter, Birth, and The Stepford Wives. To date, she has earned more than $350 million from her films alone.

Apart from her income from acting, she and Keith are owners of luxury buildings. The couple bought a $3.5 million, 12,000-square-foot mansion in Nashville’s most exclusive neighborhoods. They also have a $5 million home in Beverly Hills and, a $4.1 million farm in Bunya Hill, Australia. Their real estate continues as in 2009, they bought a penthouse in Sydney for $4.2 million and a $9.6 million duplex apartment in New York City which is notable for its car elevator. Well, that’s something for the luxury of an enormous income earner.

