Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were once Hollywood’s most adorable and golden couple in the 90s. The former couple met on the set of Days of Thunder, when Cruise was already a household name and Kidman was a rising Aussie beauty. Their chemistry quickly hit off and soon, they got married, gracing the red carpets with matching megawatt smiles. In their eleven years of marriage, the couple faced ups and downs.

Kidman and Cruise expanded their family after adopting their first daughter, Isabella in 1992, and a son, Connor, in 1995. While they were secretive about their kids, keeping them away from the glimmering world of the industry, it was no secret that both were madly in love with each other. Unfortunately, they divorced in 2001, after which Kidman and Cruise opened up about their love in a throwback interview with Vanity Fair. The Perfect Couple star said, “I fell madly, passionately in love. And as happens when you fall in love, my whole plan in terms of what I wanted for my life — I was like, ‘Forget it. This is it.’ I was consumed by it, willingly. And I was desperate to have a baby with him. I didn’t care if we were married.”

Even Cruise admitted that when he first met Kidman, his first reaction was “Nic was pure lust. It was totally physical.”

In another throwback interview, Kidman reflected back on her marriage explaining that while filming Eyes Wide Shut, they were happily married. Despite their heavy emotionally charged scenes, they would unwind the intensity of filming by renting out a go-kart track and race in the early hours of the morning. She admitted that she doesn’t want to overanalyse or dissect the relationship or she’s “not willing to.”

Following their divorce, the couple shared the custody of their children, however, the kids maintained a distance from their mother. While Cruise moved on quickly after the divorce as he began dating Penelope Cruz, Kidman also had a happy ending as she won her Oscar nomination for her role in Moulin Rouge. She moved on and married Keith Urban in 2006.

