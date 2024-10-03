At just 17, Nicole Kidman stepped into this role to help her family after her mother’s breast cancer diagnosis. Thankfully, her mom is thriving now—but can we talk about how Kidman balanced such a heavy responsibility with her burgeoning career?

Imagine walking into a massage parlor and being greeted by Nicole Kidman! Intimidating, right? There she is, ready to work her magic with an array of candles setting the mood. “I took the massage course and started going to people’s houses,’ the actress explained. While we totally get the ambiance, let’s be honest—she’s one spark away from a fire hazard!

Despite being an Oscar-winning actress, Nicole embraced the art of massage therapy, showing us that behind the glam, there’s a practical side. In an interview with InStyle, she shared how she keeps things relaxed at home. “He’s a pretty low-maintenance guy,” she said about her husband, country star Keith Urban. But she’s not just treating him; she loves to pamper her whole family!

“Sometimes, though, I’ll treat my whole family to a spa day and massage their feet and give them pedicures,” she added. Who wouldn’t want a foot massage from a superstar? Nicole raves about the Seratopical Heel Souffle she uses for herself and her family, saying, “It’s fluffy and has a great texture.”

Nicole and Keith are proud parents to two adorable daughters, Sunday and Faith. She’s also Isabella and Connor’s mum from her marriage to Tom Cruise. Balancing family life and work isn’t a walk in the park, but Nicole knows how to keep her priorities straight. She explained, “I’ve got to put my kids to bed and spend time with my husband. I’m not going to sit there for an hour pampering myself.” Talk about a relatable queen!

Last year, she opened up about the family-first philosophy she shares with Keith. “We have a system worked out to keep the family together,” she shared with WSJ Magazine. “When Keith’s not touring, it’s much easier. He’ll be on tour next year, and then I just don’t work as much.” They navigate their busy schedules like pros, ensuring family time is non-negotiable.

Recently, Nicole celebrated Keith’s collaboration with Taylor Swift on her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version), sharing her excitement on Instagram: “Feeling #Fearless today listening to @TaylorSwift & @KeithUrban’s duet #ThatsWhen.” She accompanied her post with sweet snapshots of the trio. Perhaps after all the excitement, a soothing massage is in order?

In a world where many of us chase fame, Nicole Kidman reminds us of the humble beginnings and hard work that often go unnoticed. From cleaning up stress to elevating Hollywood glamour, she’s proven that true talent knows no bounds—and sometimes, the best kind of magic comes from the simplest acts of care.

Must Read: When Cillian Murphy Had A ‘Catholic Guilt’ For Making $10 Million From Oppenheimer, “I’m Just A…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News