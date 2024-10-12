Daniel Craig‘s No Time To Die marked the end of the actor’s remarkable 15-year run as 007, aka the James Bond. Fans have been eager to know who will step into the iconic role in James Bond 26. Craig’s tenure revitalized the Bond franchise, introducing a grittier, more emotionally complex 007 while still preserving the timeless essence of the character. With his other standout films like Skyfall and Casino Royale, Craig set the bar high, making his replacement a hot topic of speculation.

Although the details about Bond 26 remain under wraps, it’s confirmed to be in development. Following Amazon’s 2022 acquisition of MGM, there’s some buzz around a potential spinoff series. But for now, the biggest question looming is who will play the next James Bond?

Amazon MGM studios executive Jennifer Salke announced the confirmation of Bond 26, revealing, “The global audience will be patient. We don’t want too much time between films, but we are not concerned now.”

Salke shared that many intriguing ideas and options have come up regarding the casting. However, she didn’t reveal any specific names or address any rumors, such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson being offered the 007 role. Ultimately, the real question is who will play James Bond in Bond 26. While some big names could potentially take up the role, the two likeliest choices would be Henry Cavil and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

No details have been confirmed yet regarding the plot of Bond 26, aside from the fact that it will follow the franchise’s signature soft-reboot approach to welcome a new actor as 007. Similar to its predecessor, No Time To Die concluded with the promise that James Bond would return during the credits, ensuring that Bond 26 is in the works. Moreover, given the franchise’s popularity, this news isn’t surprising and hints at some exciting developments for the future 007.

