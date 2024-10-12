The John Wick franchise has genuinely redefined the action genre with its pulse-pounding, adrenaline-fueled ride where revenge is an art form and every bullet tells a story. In the titular role portrayed by Keanu Reeves, the films have been breathtaking fight sequences that have built new standards for high-octane cinema. While the franchise has probably run its course with four movies, John Wick’s world is not over, as many spinoffs are coming.

Apart from The Continental, Ana de Armas’ From the World of John Wick: Ballerina is set to take the fans on another ride of John Wick’s world. Between John Wick Chapter 3- Parabellum and John Wick Chapter 4, Ballerina follows the story of assassin Eve Macarro, who, in classic John Wick style, sets off a relentless quest for vengeance after her father’s murder. Die Hard’s Len Wiseman directs the movie.

With the first movie from John Wick’s universe set to release in 2025, Ballerina has ensembled exciting new actors alongside bringing back iconic cast from previous films. Here are all the cast and Ballerina character guides.

Ana De Armas as Eve Macarro

In the lead role, Ana de Armas will feature as a ballerina-turned-assassin trained in the ways of the Ruska Roma. Eve will also follow in John Wick’s spirit’s footsteps, embarking on a revenge mission following her father’s murder.

Keanu Reeves as John Wick

Reeves will reportedly reprise her role of John Wick in Ballerina. Despite his death in John Wick: Chapter 4, he will return to Ballerina as the spinoff events occur before John Wick 4.

Anjelica Huston as The Director

Huston will also reprise her role from John Wick 3 as The Director, the head of the New York branch of the Ruska Roma crime. In Ballerina, she will likely mentor Eve as she did for John Wick and at the Tarkovsky Theater.

Norman Reedus as Pine

The Walking Dead’s Reedus will play a supporting role as Pine in Ballerina. However, his character’s details are kept under wraps.

Ian McShane as Winston Scott

McShane will return from John Wick movies for his role as Scott, who was a father figure to John and the owner of the New York branch of the Continental Hotel. In Ballerina, Scott will protect Eve at the Continental.

Apart from the main cast, other supporting cast includes Lance Reddick as Charon, Gabriel Byrne as the Chancellor, Catalina Sandino Moreno in an undisclosed role, Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Nogi, and David Castañeda in an undisclosed role.

