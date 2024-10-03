Starring Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, aka the Clown Prince of Crime, and Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn, the movie sadly does not have an end-credits scene.

Despite being a critically acclaimed DC Comics adaptation, the finale of Joker 2 was bound to leave the audience in shock, sparking conversations across the film world. Moreover, it wasn’t surprising to see that the movie didn’t have an end-credits scene, given the previous film also did not have a post-credits scene. While Phillips and DC Studios admitted that the Joker films are self-contained stories and not a part of a larger, ongoing franchise, there is no connection between Joker with future films like Creature Commandos and Superman.

Joker 2 takes place two years after the events in the original Joker when Arthur was arrested after committing murders. He is currently shown in Arkham Asylum as he awaits his trial. Although he is carefree in his life at the prison, it changes when he meets Harley Quinn, who encourages him to embrace his Joker persona. As the two fall in love with each other because of their shared madness, Harley’s love for him falls out when he admits that he is no Joker, as she falls in love with his vigilante side. By the end of the movie, Arthur is killed by an inmate after he stabs him multiple times.

Given the ending of Joker: Folie à Deux, it is doubtful that this movie will have a sequel. While the movie definitely had a lot of debatable topics, some might say it was the best conclusion to Arthur’s story. Still, if Joker 3 happens, Phillips won’t be the one to direct, as he mentioned earlier that he has no plans for a third Joker, and this was his last DC-related project. Perhaps someone else might plan to direct Joker 3?

