After 24 years, Ridley Scott has brought back the epic tale of revenge, honor, and ancient Roman spectacle with Gladiator 2.

The original Gladiator was released in 2000 and captivated audiences with its intense action, sweeping visuals, and emotional depth. The movie starred Russell Crowe as Maximus, a betrayed general turned gladiator seeking vengeance. While Gladiator grossed $465.4 million worldwide, the sequel is expected to do well at the box office, given the fan’s excitement after two decades of the original film’s release.

Gladiator 2 is one of the most anticipated movies in 2024, and how well it will do at the box office is crucial for Scott. The director set a new box office record in 2017 with Alien: Covenant and All The Money In The World. While he worked on several other projects as producer and executive producer, 2017 was his highest-grossing year at the box office. To break the 7-year record, Scott’s Gladiator 2 has to reach above $568 million. This year, Scott served as the producer of Alien: Romulus, which did exceptionally well at the box office. Because of that, Scott is only $568 million away from surpassing his 2017 record total.

Moreover, given Scott’s Gladiator helped him achieve new box office heights, its sequel is highly expected to do better than the original film. However, the upcoming movie opens in a competitive spot in November with Wicked and Moana 2. However, the real challenge for Gladiator 2 lies in surpassing the popularity of the original, as Russell Crowe’s 2000 epic remains a beloved classic, and fans have high expectations for its sequel. While Scott had only one film that crossed the $568 million mark, The Martian, with Gladiator 2 on the horizon, we can expect the possible feat.

Gladiator 2 will arrive in theaters on November 15, 2024, and stars Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Nielsen.

Must Read: When Zendaya Picked Her Favorite Spider-Man, “I’m Not Gonna Pick A Favorite But…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News