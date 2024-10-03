In case you missed it, Evans recently reprised his fiery role in Deadpool & Wolverine with one simple condition: “I really loved playing this role,” Evans said. One more time as Johnny, no questions asked.

Evans is no stranger to Marvel movies. His portrayal of Captain America for nearly a decade cemented his status as an MCU icon, but Fantastic Four was where it all started for him. Flashback to 2005 when Evans first suited up as Johnny Storm, aka the Human Torch, in a movie that might not have had the critical acclaim of later Marvel projects, but it left a mark. A big one.

Fast forward nearly 20 years, and Evans had the chance to revisit that “special chapter” in his career. His cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine came as a massive surprise, not only because we thought Cap was his final Marvel hurrah (thanks, Avengers: Endgame), but because he suited up again as the Human Torch.

This cameo is no small deal. Evans’ appearance marked the MCU’s first official dive into the Fox Marvel properties, making characters from Fantastic Four and X-Men officially part of the Marvel multiverse. But nobody expected Evans to return as Johnny Storm (especially after a decade as Cap). Fans didn’t just get the classic “Flame On!” — they got closure on whether Evans would ever revisit his first superhero role.

And oh, what a wild return it was. In one of the movie’s most jaw-dropping moments, Evans’ Human Torch goes head-to-head with Pyro from X-Men, only to meet a shocking and grisly end (spoiler: we’re talking about an explosion that could rival the chaos of a last-second Hail Mary touchdown). Johnny’s powers are snuffed out, and he gets literally torn apart. Even Deadpool was speechless.

Evans couldn’t resist the opportunity to dive back into the Marvel world. As he told Yahoo Entertainment, “Any time you get a call from Ryan [Reynolds] to do something, you know it’s going to be fun.” But Evans had one condition before jumping back into the fire: keep the final end-credit monologue, written by Reynolds himself. According to director Shawn Levy, Evans was sold when he read that now-iconic scene. And once Evans nailed it in two takes (off-book, mind you), it was clear why he remains a fan-favorite.

Let’s not forget Evans’ love for the role of Johnny Storm. He’s often spoken about how the character’s youthful energy resonated with him at the time. “He reacted to superpowers the way I probably would. He was excited. He had fun. He was a little juvenile,” Evans reflected. Back then, Evans was just starting to carve out his Hollywood path. Now, he’s a bonafide superstar, thanks to Captain America and beyond.

But his love for more than just superhero roles shines through, especially regarding his furry friend, Dodger. Evans, an avid dog lover, adopted Dodger while filming Gifted in 2016, and the two have been inseparable since. “I’ve been on films with movie dogs, and Dodger was better,” Evans joked. “When it came time to work, he was ready to go.” (Sounds like a pro athlete gearing up for game day, doesn’t it?)

Evans has become a vocal advocate for rescue dogs, partnering with Jinx Dog Food, a company that supports both pet wellness and causes like the USO (fitting for someone who played a WWII-era hero). His love for dogs, much like his love for his superhero roles, runs deep.

So, while Evans might’ve hung up the shield, his heart for Johnny Storm and Dodger is still on fire. And for fans, this fiery comeback was just the right kind of nostalgic nod we didn’t know we needed.

