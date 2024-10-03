With a career spanning over four decades, Downey has achieved great heights in his career and personal life.

Downey rose to fame in the 1980s with films like Chaplin and Less Than Zero, but it was his portrayal of Iron Man, aka Tony Stark, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Iron Man movies that earned him critical acclaim and superstardom. Today, Downey is among the highest-grossing actors, as he earned hefty paychecks from his MCU films.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Downey has a net worth of $300 million. Primarily recognized as Iron Man, the actor had some ups and downs in his personal and professional life before he landed the iconic role. His addiction to drinking and drugs derailed his career, and the actor spent some time in jail and rehab. Fortunately, his comeback was stronger than ever as the actor delivered back-to-back hits in movies like Sherlock Holmes, Iron Man, Tropic Thunder, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, The Soloist, Dolittle, Avengers, and the most recent, Oppenheimer, for which he won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. After Downey announced his retirement from Marvel as Iron Man after Avengers: Endgame, he was recently confirmed to return to the million-dollar franchise in the villainous role of Doctor Doom.

Downey’s whopping net worth is mainly from his salary for MCU films. The actor earned $500,000 for Iron Man, $10 million for Iron Man 2, $70 million for Iron Man 3, $50 million for The Avengers, $40 million for Avengers: Age of Ultron, $40 million for Captain America: Civil War, $15 million for a brief appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming, $75 million for Avengers: Infinity War, and $75 million for Avengers: Endgame, which totals to $380.5 million only from MCU.

Talking about his upcoming role of Doctor Doom, Marvel is reportedly paying the actor $100 million to star in a minimum of two films, whew, he is something!

Apart from his gigantic acting career, the actor owns several homes in Los Angeles. His property alone is worth $40-50 million. Downey paid $4 million for a home in Santa Monica and $13.44 million for another seven-acre estate in Malibu. He has another house in Malibu worth $4 million. In addition, he owns several residential and commercial properties in Venice, California, a beachfront home in Manhattan Beach, and a $2.5 million home in the Pacific Palisades.

In 2003, Downey met Susan Levin and proposed to her in December same year. They got married in 2005 and share two children, Exton and Avri. Following the horrible years in Downey’s life due to drug addiction, the actor has been sober since 2003 and has been a member of 12-step recovery programs.

