Before he turned Tony Stark into a cultural icon, Marvel had its eyes on someone else. During a commencement speech at USC, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige dropped the steaming tea: Downey wasn’t their first pick. And what’s even more shocking is that they had another ‘00s action star lined up to play the genius billionaire playboy philanthropist—Clive Owen.

Feige alluded that they knew the stakes were legit when Marvel was casting Iron Man. “When we were casting the role of Iron Man, we looked at so many different actors. We had to find the perfect mix of heart, strength, and charisma. The success of the film and the future of our entire studio rested on the shoulders of this one person.” No pressure, right?

After a long search, they locked in on Owen—known for roles in The Bourne Identity and Sin City. Marvel thought he had it all, but there was just one tiny snag. Owen wasn’t interested. “We extended an offer to our top choice… And his name, of course, was Clive Owen. He passed. He was not interested.”

Owen’s pass threw Marvel for a loop, but Feige took it in stride. “Not getting your first choice might just be the greatest thing that can happen to you,” he asserted, reflecting on the moment. That’s when Downey Jr. entered the picture—and changed everything.

At the time, Downey was considered a risky choice. His career had been on a rollercoaster, and the idea of him leading a superhero franchise? That sure raised eyebrows. But director Jon Favreau saw something in Downey that made him push hard for the casting.

Downey’s Tony Stark was a super duper hit. Feige praised Downey for taking Iron Man from just another superhero movie to one of the best-reviewed, highest-grossing films of 2008. “Not getting your first choice might just be the greatest thing,” Feige said, dropping some serious wisdom.

Imagine, in another universe, Clive Owen suiting up as Iron Man. It’s wild, but thanks to Owen passing, we got Downey—who made the role so iconic that it’s hard to picture anyone else saying “I am Iron Man.”

The MCU’s rise to global dominance all started with that casting decision. And as Feige put it, “Because you know what’s better than getting your first choice? Getting the right choice.” In Marvel’s case, Robert Downey Jr. wasn’t just the right choice. He was the only choice.

So, next time stuff doesn’t go according to plan, remember MCU’s lesson: sometimes, not getting what you want turns out to be the hottest thing ever.

