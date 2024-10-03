Joker: Folie à Deux is part musical and part psychological thriller, which makes it more intriguing.

Directed by Todd Phillips, the movie is the sequel to the original Joker, which showed Joaquin Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck becoming a Joker due to his psychological troubles. The second installment continues Phoenix’s Clown Prince of Crime alongside an addition of Harleen Quinzel, aka Harley Quinn, portrayed by Lady Gaga.

Joker 2 is set in its own universe and doesn’t connect with any DC Universe movies or series. In the first part, Phoenix murders comedian Murray Franklin while dressed as a Joker. He was taken to Arkham prison, but his followers ambushed the police vehicle. With Arthur locked up, Joker 2 opens with him in prison.

Throughout the movie, viewers can see multiple song and dance routines, which appear to be somewhat in Arthur’s head. Moreover, Arthur was seen being bullied by the prison guards while preparing for the trial. While Arthur seems indifferent to his fate in Arkham, whatever comes his way, that changes when he notices a woman in a different wing of the asylum, Harley Quinn. They quickly bond over their shared madness, with Harley revealing she killed her father and was institutionalized by her mother. The two fall into a twisted love, though it’s clear Harley is drawn to Arthur’s Joker persona, not his real self. This becomes evident when she sneaks into his cell one night, refusing to kiss him until he puts on his iconic Joker makeup.

The movie ends with Arthur’s trial, in which he arrives in his Joker attire after he fires his attorney and chooses to represent himself. During the trial, he admits that he is not really the Joker but the same old Arthur Fleck. As these words come out of his mouth, viewers can clearly see Harley falling out of love. Suddenly, there is an explosion outside and as everybody is incapacitated, Arthur finds a chance to escape. He finds Harley in the stars, but she comes to say goodbye, and he is arrested again.

While the viewers must have assumed the movie was done, that is where Phillips added the right surprise for the fans. Joker: Folie à Deux seems to be the last Joker movie, as he dies in the ending. When Arthur goes to meet a visitor, he is accosted by an inmate who wants to tell him a joke. He repeats Arthur’s final words to Murray, “You get what you f***ing deserve,” and stabs him to death. As the inmate carves a smile onto his own face, it hints at a new Joker, probably the version from Christopher Nolan’s Heath Ledger Joker, as he also had a scar on his cheeks.

