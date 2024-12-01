Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, has been performing brilliantly at the China box office ever since it arrived with previews. After emerging as a success during the original run, the film is enjoying a superb response during its second phase of theatrical run. In fact, there’s a strong chance that the film might overtake its original global tally with its Chinese collection alone. Keep reading for a detailed day 2 collection report!

Solid start in China

On November 23, the Nithilan Saminathan directorial entered the Chinese market with limited shows for previews. These previews were scheduled till November 28. During this span, it fetched impressive numbers. The journey started with 1.09 crores and ended with a total of 5.41 crores. On November 29, the film witnessed its full-fledged release, and it kicked off with a solid start of 4.57 crores.

Maharaja explodes at the China box office on day 2!

As word-of-mouth is positive, Maharaja registered a massive jump and amassed 9.21 crores on day 2 (Saturday). Compared to Friday’s 4.57 crores, it’s a jump of 101.53%. If we combine previews with the 2-day collection, the total at the China box office stands at an impressive 19.19 crores.

Today, Maharaja is expected to add another 4.20-4.25 crores, which would take the Chinese tally to 23.39-23.40 crores after the opening weekend. Given the favorable audience reaction, the film will show a stronghold on weekdays.

Crosses 125 crores globally

The worldwide box office tally has crossed the 125 crore mark, as Maharaja stands at 128.32 crore gross after including China’s 19.19 crores. From here, the mark of 200 crores is expected to be crossed comfortably. For the unversed, the film earned 109.13 crore gross during its original run.

Maharaja’s China box office breakdown:

Previews- 5.41 crores

Day 1- 4.57 crores

Day 2- 9.21 crores

Total- 19.19 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

