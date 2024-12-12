Bhairathi Ranagal, starring Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role, will complete a month in theatres soon, and before it ends its run, it has managed to make itself safe. After a fair start, the film failed to make it big and was just hanging in there. Last week, it was severely impacted by Pushpa 2’s arrival, but slowly and steadily, it recently recovered its entire budget at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 27 days!

Written and directed by Narthan, the Kannada neo-noir thriller was released theatrically on November 15, 2024. Upon its release, the film received mostly favorable reviews from critics. It was praised for the engaging content and Shiva Rajkumar’s compelling performance. Among ticket-buying audiences, it fared with decent word-of-mouth.

Bhairathi Ranagal kicked off its journey with 2.30 crores. Due to favorable word-of-mouth, it had a decent opening weekend, and at the end of the opening week, it raked in a good score of 13 crores. But afterward, it lost its steam, failed to generate a bigger score, and earned just fairly. Due to Pushpa 2‘s big release in Karnataka, the film suffered a big dent in the last week.

As per Sacnilk, Bhairathi Ranagal has completed its 27-day run by earning 20.52 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s not a big number, but the film has managed to avoid being a flop or a losing affair.

Reportedly, the Shiva Rajkumar starrer is made on a budget of 20 crores. If we compare this with the domestic collection, the film has recovered the budget and earned an ROI (return on investment) of 52 lakh. Let’s see how far it goes as the film is in its final stage of run.

