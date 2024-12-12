Allu Arjun is definitely the box office star of 2024, hitting records one after the other with Pushpa 2 at the box office. The Hindi version of the film has broken yet another record of becoming the fastest 400-crore Hindi film, standing at a total of 406.50 crore in seven days.

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 7

On the seventh day, Wednesday, December 11, the action film helmed by Sukumar witnessed only a 12.5% drop at the box office. It brought 31.50 crore on Wednesday compared to Tuesday’s 36 crore.

The film has earned the tag of the fastest 250 crore, 300 crore, 350 crore, and 400 crore at the Hindi box office. It is next aiming 500 crore club that might arrive for the Hindi version by the end of the weekend.

Here is the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office in seven days.

Day 1: 72 crore

Day 2: 59 crore

Day 3: 74 crore

Day 4: 86 crore

Day 5: 48 crore

Day 6: 36 crore

Day 7: 31.5 crore

Total: 406.50 crore

Biggest Week 1 Record

Allu Arjun has dethroned Jawan to bring the biggest week 1 collection for a Hindi film at the box office, surpassing the one-week collection of every single Bollywood film. Jawan earned 391.33 crore in its first week at the box office.

Pushpa VS Pushpa 2 Hindi

The sequel has earned 283% higher than the lifetime earnings of part one that was released in 2021 and earned 106 crore in Hindi at the box office, surpassing Ranveer Singh‘s 83 that was released around the same time and earned only 102 crore!

