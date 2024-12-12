The performance of Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has surprised everyone so far. Yes, considering the crazy pre-release buzz, the film was expected to break records, but the way it has behaved at the Indian box office in the first seven days has stunned everyone. Yesterday, it entered the 400 crore club, thus helping Allu Arjun make big gains in Koimoi’s Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box office clubs (based on Indian collections only) like 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and many more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each is given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers.

Pushpa 2 is a jackpot for Allu Arjun!

After crossing 100, 200, and 300 crores in no time, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) hit it out of the park on day 7 by entering the 400 crore club at the Indian box office. With this, Allu Arjun has secured 400 points to his credit. With Pushpa (2022) entering the 100 crore club, the actor already had 100 points. So, adding more 400 points to it, the total stands at 500 points in Koimoi’s Star Ranking.

Allu Arjun crosses Yash and Shahid Kapoor!

With a total of 500 points, Allu Arjun has crossed KGF star Yash (400 points), Ayushmann Khurrana (450 points), and Shahid Kapoor (500 points). Shahid and Allu have the same total, but the latter has been placed higher at the 13th spot because he has one 400-crore net grosser in his kitty (Pushpa 2), while Shahid has no 400-crore net grosser.

Currently ranked 13th, the actor will surpass Sunny Deol once Pushpa 2 (Hindi) enters the 500 crore club at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

