Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil starrer Pushpa 2 is working tremendously in all languages. In the domestic market, it has grossed close to 700 crores. With a surprising response in the Hindi belt, Sukumar’s directorial has now been declared a hit! Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was predicted to open in the 50 crore range at the Hindi box office. It surpasses all expectations as it made a smashing start with 72 crores in the kitty. The streak of success continues with box office collections staying above the 30 crore mark so far. The 7-day total stands at 406.50 crores.

Return on Investment

The Hindi-dubbed version of Pushpa 2 is valued at 200 crores theatrically. Considering this value as the cost of the Hindi version, the action thriller has made returns of 206.50 crores.

How much profit has Pushpa 2 (Hindi) made so far?

Here’s how we calculate Profit Percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

Going by the calculation, Allu Arjun starrer has raked in profits of 103.25% in only 7 days. Pushpa 2 is now a hit in the Hindi language!

Only the sky is the limit, as the momentum is unreal and continues to be strong despite regular working days. On the second Friday, the boost will be witnessed during the evening and night shows, setting the pace for another big weekend.

Box Office Collection (All languages)

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali and Malayalam languages. In its first week, it has raked in net collections of 699.25 crores. It has already become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film in the domestic market. Allu Arjun led action thriller is now competing against Baahubali 2, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR for the top 3 spots.

