Siddharth recently raised controversy with his comments about the success of Pushpa 2: The Rule. Directed by Sukumar, the film features Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie has been breaking records since its release on December 5. During promotions for his movie Miss You, Siddharth seemingly mocked a promotional event for Pushpa 2 in Patna, Bihar, that drew a massive crowd.

Siddharth downplayed the gathering, suggesting it was a routine promotional tactic. He compared the large turnout to crowds gathered around a JCB digging site, implying that crowd size needs to reflect quality. He says large crowds can be drawn in India for various reasons, including incentives like free food and drinks.

He reportedly stated, “Even a JCB digging site attracts a crowd in our country. So, people gathering to see Allu Arjun in Bihar is not extraordinary. If crowd size indicated quality, every political party would win elections.”

These remarks led to divided opinions online. While some agreed with Siddharth, arguing that crowds often don’t reflect the quality of content, others criticized him for undermining the movie’s success. A viral video of his statements further fueled the debate, with fans expressing disappointment.

Some social media users comment that Siddharth’s words might be a strategy to promote his film, Miss You. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 follows the story of Pushparaju, a red sandalwood smuggler. He faces challenges from old and new enemies while trying to maintain his dominance. The movie also portrays his relationship with his wife, Srivalli, and his clashes with Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

