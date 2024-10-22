Tamannaah Bhatia's Spiritual Thriller 'Odela 2' Gears Up for a Highly Anticipated Hindi Release!

This spiritual thriller, directed by Ashok Teja and starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is a sequel to Odela Railway Station (2022). In this film, Tamannaah plays Sivashakti, a Naga Sadhu. Initially shot in Telugu, the film is dubbed in Hindi for a theatrical release. Production has wrapped up, and post-production work is currently underway.

The story revolves around Odela Mallanna Swamy, the protector of a village steeped in rich cultural heritage and long-standing traditions. It’s an exciting new challenge for Tamannaah Bhatia as she steps into a unique role. According to unverified sources, Tamannaah underwent extensive training and rehearsals to bring this character to life.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Ashok Teja and written by Sampath Nandi, the film stars Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasishta N. Simha, Hebah Patel, Murli Sharma, Bhupal, Naga Mahesh, Srikanth Iyengar, Pooja Reddy, Dayanand Reddy, Surender Reddy, and Gagan Vihari. B. Ajaneesh Loknath composed the music, using cinematography by Soundar Rajan. D. Madhu and Sampath Nandi produced the film under the banners of Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Team Works.

Release date

The film was originally shot in Telugu and is set to be dubbed in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, to expand its audience reach. While rumors suggest a release in mid-December 2024, the filmmakers have not yet provided an official confirmation of the exact date.

About the Prequel: Odela Railway Station

Odela Railway Station had a direct-to-OTT release on Aha on August 26, 2022. The film is based on a real-life incident that took place in Odela village, Telangana, where a serial killer targeted married women.

For more entertainment news, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Lubber Pandhu: OTT Release Of Harish Kalyan’s Sports Drama Delayed Indefinitely Due To A Strong Box Office Success!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News