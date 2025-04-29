The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2 is a complete washout owing to its poor box office performance. Despite 12 days of its release, it is yet to cross even 10 crores. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 12th day.

Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer witnessed a massive drop of around 68%. The film earned 6 lakhs on its 12th day when it came to the day-wise collection. While, it had amassed 19 lakhs on its previous day.

The total India net collection of Odela 2 comes to 5.54 crores. Forget crossing 10 crores, the movie remains below 6 crores till now. The movie is mounted at a scale of 25 crore.

With its current India net collection of 5.54 crores, Odela 2 has managed to cover only 22.16% of its budget. The film has turned out to be a disastrous affair at the box office. Considering Tamannaah Bhatia’s stardom, the film has certainly failed to live up to the expectations.

Not only this but Odela 2 is also lagging behind Tamannaah Bhatia’s previous horror flick, Aranmanai 4. Aranmanai 4 was not a success but it managed to attain a plus verdict. Within its 12 days, the film had garnered 46.35 crores.

As a result, Odela 2 is trailing behind the film by 88%. There is little or no hope left for the film now. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Ashok Teja. Apart from Tamannaah Bhatia, it also stars Hebah Patel, Vasishtha N Simha and Murali Sharma in the lead roles.

