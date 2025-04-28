The Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Telugu supernatural thriller Odela 2 is turning out to be a disastrous affair. On its 11th day, the film continues to remain below 6 crore. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 11th day.

Odela 2 Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Tamannaah Bhatia starrer earned 19 lakhs. This was a growth of around 57% since the movie had amassed 8 lakhs on its previous day. However, this does not provide any relief for the film.

It is turning out to be a colossal disaster at the box office. The India net collection of the movie now stands at 5.47 crores. There is little or no hope left for Odela 2 now.

Odela 2 is mounted at a budget of 25 crore. With its current India net collection of 5.47 crores, the film has only covered 21.88% of its budget. Not only this but the movie is also lagging miserably behind Tamannaah Bhatia’s previous horror flick.

Yes, we are talking about the 2024 horror film, Aranmanai 4. Even though the film was not a success, it received a plus verdict at the box office. In its 11th day, it had earned 44.7 crores at the box office.

As a result, Odela 2 is lagging behind Aranmanai’s 11-day collections by a whopping 87%. Considering, Tamannaah Bhatia’ stardom, the film has disappointed big time at the box office. It is now a complete washout when it comes to its box office performance.

