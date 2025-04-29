The Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam black comedy film Maranamass is enjoying a stellar run at the box office. On its 19th day, the film continues to maintain a good pace. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 19th day.

Maranamass Box Office Collection Day 19

On its 19th day, the Basil Joseph starrer earned 10 lakhs when it came to its day-wise collection. This was a drop of around 61% since the film amassed 26 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 18.48 crore.

Maranamass is now 1.52 crores away from crossing 20 crores. Given its steady run and a positive word of mouth, it can easily cross this target. Not only this but the Basil Joseph starrer also became the 5th most profitable film of 2025 recently.

Now, the film is just 8.44% behind the 4th most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. We are talking about none other than Kunchacko Boban’s Officer On Duty. For the unversed, Officer On Duty garnered a return of 143.08% with its closing collection and is the fourth most profitable Malayalam film of 2025.

Maranamass is mounted at a limited budget of 8 crores. With its current India net collection of 18.48 crores, the film has garnered an ROI (Return On Investment) of 10.48 crores. This results in the ROI percentage of 131%.

With this, Maranamass is lagging behind the profits of Officer On Duty by 8.44%. It will be interesting to see whether the Basil Joseph starrer manages to topple the same and become the 4th most profitable Malayalam film of 2025. Joseph’s previous outing, Ponman also holds the 2nd position in this coveted list with a return of 238.33%. Talking about the film, it has been directed by Sivaprasad.

