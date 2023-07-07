Vidya Balan Reveals The Most Crucial Part Behind Choosing A Film & It's Not Her Co-Stars But Director, Producer

Actress Vidya Balan is making a comeback to the theatres after a gap of 4 years with her film ‘Neeyat’. The actress revealed that the director and the producer of the film are very crucial before she signs it.

When Vidya Balan does something on screen, it certainly is different and amazing. The actress is all geared up for her next theatrical release ‘Neeyat’ which is a murder mystery. At a press conference held for the film in Mumbai recently, where spoke about what made her say Yes to the film.

Vidya Balan said: “I am a very impatient, restless, easily bored audience. When I read something I ask myself: “Will I want to watch it on screen?” Post that obviously if the character calls out to me, the overall script works for me. Director of the film is very very crucial. Also the producer. You can make the right film only with the right kind of producer.”

Sharing her experience of working on the film, Vidya Balan said: “I enjoyed working with Anu on Shakuntala Devi. We were figuring out what to do next and then she came to me with this script. I had no questions after I read the script for the first time.”

Making a comeback in theatres after four years, she said: “I always feel excited and nervous both before the release of my film and I can’t tell the difference. Yes I am very grateful to the people who have great expectations of me and I hope ‘Neeyat’ will also fulfill their expectations.”

‘Neeyat’ is a murder mystery directed by Anu Menon and produced by Vikram Malhotra under Abundantia Entertainment alongside Amazon Prime Video. Along with Vidya Balan, it stars an ensemble cast including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Shahana Goswami, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri and Niki Aneja Walia.

The film is scheduled to release theatrically on 7 July 2023.

