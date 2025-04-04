In recent years, the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce officially stated that the Mollywood film industry is in distress. They threatened strikes in the future and released financial performance figures for various films, including budgets and box office collections. Since then, they’ve been releasing these figures monthly. The Film Chamber comprises producers, distributors, exhibitors, and other stakeholders.

Something similar is happening in Tamil Nadu as well. According to M9 News, the Tamil Nadu Theatres & Multiplexes Association has made three demands to the government of Tamil Nadu. The first issue they’ve raised concerns the theatrical window. Currently, a Tamil film can be released on streaming just 28 days after its theatrical run begins.

They want this window to be extended to 56 days. They argue that people are willing to wait to watch these films at home anyway. However, there’s a counter-argument: if audiences are willing to wait 28 days, they may very well wait another 28 days, too.

It’s worth noting that even before the streaming era, similar concerns were raised about home video releases and TV premieres impacting theatrical footfall. As technology evolved, streaming became the new perceived threat. However, pre-release OTT rights sales help producers mitigate financial risks. Even if a film fails in theatres, the OTT revenue is often guaranteed.

The next demand is that theatres should be allowed to screen live sports, such as the IPL, which could draw large crowds to enjoy the game on the big screen. But this comes with challenges, especially regarding crowd control and policing. Moreover, the BCCI and their broadcasting partners would need to strike a deal with theatre owners.

The organization’s final demand is a reduction in taxes, a sentiment also echoed by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce. In the case of Tamil Nadu, however, they’re specifically asking for the complete removal of the Local Body Entertainment Tax.

